The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 27,892 on Monday, 27 April, while the death toll rose to 872, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.These numbers include 20,835 active cases and 6,184 cured/discharged patients an one migrated person.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country's fight against COVID-19 was truly "people-driven" and this was the "only way" to overcome the pandemic with the road ahead expected to figure in his upcoming discussions with chief ministers.Amid indications that his third round of video interaction with the chief ministers on Monday since the COVID-19 outbreak could also focus on a graded exit from the 40-day lockdown, Modi asked people to shun any complacency that they will not be infected by coronavirus because it has so far not affected the places where they live or work. The lockdown is due to end on 3 May.Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the doubling rate of the infection has shown regular improvement and now stands at 10.5 days when seen over a period of three days."It is 9.3 days over a period of seven days and 8.1 days over a period of 14 days. These indicators may be taken as positive effects of the lockdown in the country along with the cluster management and containment strategies," he was quoted as having said in a health ministry statement.The mortality rate in COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1 percent as compared to 7 percent globally, Vardhan said while asserting the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts are moving towards becoming non-hotspots.He further said that as on date, 283 districts have not reported any coronavirus infections so far. There are 736 districts in the country.Also, 64 districts have not reported any new case in the last seven days while 48 districts did not report any fresh case in the last 14 days. Besides, there was no fresh case in 33 districts in the last 21 days and 18 districts had not reported any new case in the last 28 days, he said in the statement.