COVID-19: Cases in India Rise to 18,601 Death Toll at 590
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India on Tuesday, 21 April stood at 18,601, with the death toll rising to 590, according to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Out of these, 14,759 are active cases, with 3,251 patients being cured/discharged and one is a migrated patient.
Raising hopes in the battle against COVID-19, the government on Monday said infections are now doubling nationwide at a slower pace of 7.5 days and 59 districts have not reported a single case in a fortnight, while several states sought to contain the ballooning economic cost of the pandemic by easing some lockdown curbs.
However, some states preferred to maintain strict restrictions for fear of losing control, with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka joining Delhi in deciding against any relaxation till 3 May. Telangana went a step further by extending the lockdown till 7 May.
Punjab, which had earlier ruled out any relaxation till 3 May, said some industrial activity may resume in areas other than those identified as high-risk 'containment zones'.
The first set of relaxations from the nationwide lockdown, which came into effect on 25 March, kicked in at select places across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Goa among other states, even as several states reported a rising number of cases to take the nationwide tally past 18,000.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Health Ministry officials said 80 percent of patients were either asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms but were found to be positive after testing. They also said around 15 percent patients turn into severe cases, while 5 percent turn critical.
(With inputs from PTI.)
