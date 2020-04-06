Spike of 704 COVID-19 Cases in 1 Day Takes India’s Total to 4,281
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 111 and the number of infections climbed to 4,281 in the country on Monday, 6 April, registering a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,851, while 318 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, the ministry stated.
According to the ministry, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 45, followed by Gujarat (12), Madhya Pradesh (9), Telangana (7), Delhi (7), Punjab (6) and Tamil Nadu (5).
Karnataka has reported four deaths, while West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have recorded three fatalities each. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.
Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have reported a fatality each, according to the data.
The total number of cases includes 66 foreign nationals.