The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 90,927 on Sunday, 17 May, according to the Health Ministry. There are now 53,946 active cases across the country, while 2,872 people have died. As many as 35,109 patients have been cured or discharged.This is the highest ever spike of 4,987 cases recorded by India in the last 24 hours.Over 33 percent of the total cases were recorded only in Maharashtra with the state tally standing at 30,706.Meanwhile, in a mega push to boost mining, defence, civil aviation and power distribution sectors, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday announced deep structural reforms under the Rs 20 lakh-crore economic package for the 'self-reliant India' programme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.Catch all live updates of COVID-19 here.The Minister detailed makeover initiatives for eight key sectors, to be supported and promoted via structural reforms.The biggest reform measure, ending one of the last great central monopolies, was announced for the coal sector, where mining has been deregulated.The Minister said nearly 50 blocks would be offered for auction immediately, and in a departure from the tradition, there will no eligibility conditions, only upfront payment with a ceiling.(With inputs from IANS.)Delhi: Lockdown Relaxation May Have Contributed to COVID-19 Cases