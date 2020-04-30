The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 33,050 on Thursday, 30 April, with the death toll standing at 1,074, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.This number includes 23,651 active cases, 8,324 cured/discharged patients, and one migrated person.Many districts will get "considerable relaxations" beginning 4 May as the ongoing nationwide lockdown has resulted in "tremendous gains" in the COVID-19 fight, the government said on Wednesday after it paved the way for lakhs of migrant workers and students stranded at various places for over a month to return to their homes including by crossing state borders.The Union Home Ministry added that new guidelines will come into effect from 4 May, giving "considerable relaxations to many districts". Without divulging any details regarding the possible relaxations, the ministry said these new guidelines will be announced in the days to come.There have been expectations that private vehicles may be allowed and more categories of shops can be opened. However, public transport, academic institutions and public gatherings may remain shut, going by what officials have said in the past few days.However, fresh indications also emerged that the lockdown may continue in some form at least and in some parts of the country beyond 3 May, when the second phase of the lockdown is scheduled to end.Muslims Threatening Cops to Open Mosques Amid COVID Lockdown? No!(With inputs from PTI.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)