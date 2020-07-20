India’s COVID Tally Over 11 L With Biggest Spike of 40,425 Cases

Interestingly, 29 states and Union Territories (UTs) have Case Fatality Rate (CFR) lower than the national average, says the latest report collated by the ministry.

The CFR is progressively falling and currently it is 2.49 percent, the MoHFW data said.

Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram along with Andaman and Nicobar Islands have zero per cent fatality rate while 14 states and UTs have a CFR of less than 1 percent.