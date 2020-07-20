India’s COVID Tally Over 11 L With Biggest Spike of 40,425 Cases
India’s COVID-19 fatality rate has fallen below 2.5 percent for the first time.
India's COVID-19 case tally on Monday, 20 July, crossed the 11 lakh-mark with the biggest single-day spike of 40,425 cases.
According to the figures released by the health ministry, the total number of cases in the country now stands at 11,18,043, including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated and 27,497 deaths.
India’s COVID-19 fatality rate has fallen below 2.5 percent for the first time, marking a significant dip and bringing the country in the queue of nations with the lowest fatality rates globally, the the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.
Interestingly, 29 states and Union Territories (UTs) have Case Fatality Rate (CFR) lower than the national average, says the latest report collated by the ministry.
The CFR is progressively falling and currently it is 2.49 percent, the MoHFW data said.
Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram along with Andaman and Nicobar Islands have zero per cent fatality rate while 14 states and UTs have a CFR of less than 1 percent.
(With inputs from IANS.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.