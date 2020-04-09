Patient Tests Corona Positive, 30 AIIMS Medicos Advised Quarantine

Around 30 healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS in Delhi have been advised to undergo quarantine after a 72-year-old man who visited the facility with neurological problem tested positive for COVID-19, sources said on Wednesday, 8 April.

The patient had reported to the emergency with brain stroke symptoms around two days back and was immediately shifted to the Neurology ward N-S5 for evaluation and treatment.

"He was then subjected to radiological investigations like CT and MRI and was kept in a cubicle with other patients. He later complained of chest and respiratory distress after which his chest X-ray was done and and he was intubated..