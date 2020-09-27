88,600 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Almost 60 Lakh
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
India on Sunday, 27 September, reported 88,600 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 59,92,533. The death toll increased by 1,124 to 94,503.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,56,402 active cases in the country, while 49,41,628 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.
- Maharashtra on Saturday reported 20,419 new COVID-19 cases and 430 fatalities, taking the tally to 13,21,176 and the death toll to 35,191
- Andhra Pradesh reported 7,293 new COVID-19 cases and 57 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 6,68,751 and the death toll to 5,663
- Globally, over 32.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 9,89,000
Almost 60 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In India
India on Sunday, 27 September, reported 88,600 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 59,03,933. The death toll increased by 1,124 to 94,503 .
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,56,402 active cases in the country, while 49,41,628 patients have been discharged, and one had migrated earlier.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.