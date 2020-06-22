With 445 deaths and spike of 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hours, total cases in India stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,699 deaths.Meanwhile, Goa registered its first COVID19 death in the state, where an 85-year-old woman from Morlem who was diagnosed positive for the infection passed away at a hospital, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told ANI.PM Modi on Sunday said that “due to the corona pandemic, the world today is understanding the importance of yoga even more than it did before”Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Omprakash Saklecha has tested positive for COVID-19, just hours after he cast his vote for the Rajya Sabha pollsThe Delhi Disaster Management Authority has approved the recommendations of the Expert Committee to fix the rates of beds for COVID-19 patients, LG Anil Baijal said on SaturdayPM Modi launched the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Yojana’ – a Rs 50,000 crore mega job scheme for migrant workers, who have returned to their home statesOut of 275 samples tested, 69 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nagaland. The total number of positive cases stands at 280, of which 139 are active and 141 have recovered.Out of the 2142 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19, results of 70 are found to be COVID-19 positive, ANI reported quoting King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa calls an emergency meeting of concerned officials and departments today, to discuss measures to control rising COVID19 cases in Bengaluru.Goa registered its first COVID19 death in the state, where an 85-year-old woman from Morlem who was diagnosed positive for the infection passed away at a hospital, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told ANI.With 445 deaths and spike of 14,821 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in India in last 24 hours, total cases in India stand at 4,25,282 including 1,74,387 active cases, 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,699 deaths.All District Magistrates are directed to implement the decision of SDMA, the Delhi government said. “All individuals who are positive will be referred to the COVID care centres for assessment of clinical conditions, severity of illness and presence of co-morbidities.”“District Magistrates are required to ensure that all daily reported positive cases are physically verified immediately but not later than 24 hours,” the government said.At least 57 girls at a government shelter home in Kanpur have been found COVID-19 positive. BR Tiwari, District Magistrate said, “57 positive cases have been reported, all admitted to hospitals. Five girls among them are pregnant, they were brought there under various POCSO cases from different places.”“All five were already pregnant when they were brought at the shelter home. Other than that, 2 other pregnant girls living at the shelter have tested negative for COVID-19,” he said. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.