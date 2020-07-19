38,902 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 10.7 L; 26,816 Deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 38,902, the highest single-day spike in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, 19 July, while the death toll increased by 543.
At present, there are 3,73,379 active cases in the country. A total of 10,77,618 were infected in India and 26,816 deaths recorded overall.
- Maharashtra reported 8,308 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,92,589
- Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Delhi recorded 4,538 and 1,462 new coronavirus cases respectively
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that two areas in the capital district of Thiruvananthapuram have community spread of COVID-19
Chennai, Karnataka Observe Weekend Lockdown
The cities of Chennai and Karnataka wore deserted looks, as both cities were shut down due to the weekend.
Eight Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Helpline Staff Test Positive
Eight BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) 24x7 helpline staff have tested positive for COVID-19, so the BESCOM helpline 1912 is completely sealed down and will not be operational for 48 hours.
