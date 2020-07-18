34,884 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 10.3 L; 26,273 Deaths
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
- Maharashtra on Friday reported 8,308 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,92,589
- Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu and Delhi on Friday recorded 4,538 and 1,462 new coronavirus cases respectively
34,884 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 10.38 Lakh; 26,273 Deaths
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 34,884 to 10,38,716 on Saturday, while the death toll increased by 671 to 26,273.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are now 3,58,692 active cases across the country, while 6,53,750 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
