COVID-19: Over 5,000 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 149
The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday, 8 April, with a total of 5,194 cases and the death toll standing at 149.
According to Health Ministry figures, there are now 4,643 active cases across the country and 149 deaths. As many as 401 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
The total number of cases include 70 foreign nationals.
Among the states and Union territories, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 1,018, followed by Tamil Nadu at 690 and Delhi at 576.
Maharashtra has also reported the most coronavirus deaths at 64, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at 13 each, and Delhi at nine.
Telangana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported seven fatalities each.
India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)