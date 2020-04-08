COVID-19: Over 5,000 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 149

Among the states and Union territories, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 1,018, followed by Tamil Nadu at 690 and Delhi at 576.

Maharashtra has also reported the most coronavirus deaths at 64, followed by Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh at 13 each, and Delhi at nine.

Telangana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported seven fatalities each.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.