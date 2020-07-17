With 34,956 New COVID Cases, India Over 1-Mn Mark; Biggest Spike
The number of coronavirus in India crossed the one million-mark on Friday, 17 July, with 34,956 new cases taking the country's tally to 1,003,832 in the biggest one-day spike yet. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 687 to 25,602.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,42,473 active cases across the country, while 6,35,756 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.
Meanwhile, the US recorded 68,428 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, setting yet another record, AFP reported on Friday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. The country has so far recorded 3.5 million cases, with the death toll over 1,38,000.
- The Odisha government has announced a complete lockdown in Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur districts, and Rourkela city from 9 pm on Friday to 31 July
- Karnataka on Thursday recorded 4,169 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally beyond the 50,000-mark
- Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 8,641 new cases, taking its tally over 2.84 lakh
Over 1.3 Crore Samples Tested for COVID-19 Till Now: ICMR
As many as 1,30,72,718 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till 16 July, of which 3,33,228 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday.
'Govt Needs to Take Concrete Steps to Stem the Outbreak': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday called on the government to take concrete and planned steps to stem the spread of COVID-19, warning that there will be 2 million cases by 10 August if the rise continues unabated.
