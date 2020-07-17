With 34,956 New COVID Cases, India Over 1-Mn Mark; Biggest Spike

The number of coronavirus in India crossed the one million-mark on Friday, 17 July, with 34,956 new cases taking the country's tally to 1,003,832 in the biggest one-day spike yet. Meanwhile, the death toll increased by 687 to 25,602.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,42,473 active cases across the country, while 6,35,756 patients have been cured or discharged, and one has migrated.

Meanwhile, the US recorded 68,428 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, setting yet another record, AFP reported on Friday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tally. The country has so far recorded 3.5 million cases, with the death toll over 1,38,000.