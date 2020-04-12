COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 8000, Death Toll at 273: Health Min

So far, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19.

Punjab has registered 11 deaths, while Tamil Nadu reported 10 fatalities and Telangana nine. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while West Bengal has registered five deaths.

Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four and five deaths respectively. Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, while Jharkhand and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.