COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 8000, Death Toll at 273: Health Min
The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 273 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 8,356 on Sunday, 12 April, according to the Union Health Ministry.
As per the latest Health Ministry figures, there are a total of 7,367 active cases and 716 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. The ministry put the death toll due to COVID-19 in India at 273.
In the last 24 hours since Saturday evening, 34 deaths and 909 new cases were reported.
Meanwhile, India’s lockdown is likely to be extended for at least two more weeks till 30 April, based on a consensus between the PM and CMs of all states, PTI reported.
So far, Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 127, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 36, Gujarat at 22 and Delhi at 19.
Punjab has registered 11 deaths, while Tamil Nadu reported 10 fatalities and Telangana nine. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported six deaths each while West Bengal has registered five deaths.
Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four and five deaths respectively. Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.
Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, while Jharkhand and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.
There has been a lag in the Union Health Ministry figures, compared to the number of cases announced by different states, which officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning the cases to individual states.
The cases have gone up to 700 in Rajasthan, followed by 532 in Madhya Pradesh, 504 in Telangana and 452 in Uttar Pradesh. Kerala has reported 364 cases and Andhra Pradesh 381. Gujarat has 432 positive patients so far.
The novel coronavirus cases have risen to 214 in Karnataka, 207 in Jammu and Kashmir and 177 in Haryana.
Punjab has 151 positive patients so far while West Bengal has 124 cases.
Bihar has reported 63 cases and Odisha 50.
Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand while Assam has 29 patients, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 32 cases. “The state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation,” the ministry said on its website.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)