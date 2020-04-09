COVID-19: Number of Cases Shoot Up to 5,734; Death Toll at 166
The total number of coronavirus cases in India shot up to 5,734 on Thursday, 9 April, with the death toll standing at 166.
According to the latest Health Ministry data, there are 5,095 active cases and 166 people have died so far in the country. As many as 472 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,135, followed by Tamil Nadu at 738 and Delhi at 669.
India is currently under a 21-day lockdown to the curb the spread of the virus.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
