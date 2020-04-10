Number of COVID-19 Cases Climbs to 6,412; Death Toll at 199
The total number of COVID-19 cases in India shot up to 6,412 on Friday, 10 April, with the death toll standing at 199.
According to the latest health ministry data, there are 5,709 active cases and as many as 503 patients have been cured or discharged while one has migrated.
This comes after Assam recorded its first COVID-19 death as a patient at Silchar Medical College Hospital passed away, PTI reported, quoting CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Meanwhile, the US recorded 1,783 new deaths due to the novel coronavirus, AFP reported quoting Johns Hopkins University.
The Centre on Thursday announced significant investments to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore as an emergency response and health system preparedness package. The funds sanctioned will be utilised for immediate COVID-19 emergency response and the rest for medium-term support (1-4 years) to be provided under mission mode approach.
