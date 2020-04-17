COVID-19: Over 13,300 Cases in India; Death Toll Stands at 437
The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 13,387 on Friday, 17 April, with the death toll standing at 437.
According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 11,201 active cases across the country, while 437 people have died. As many as 1,748 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 3,205, followed by Delhi at 1,640 and Tamil Nadu at 1,267. The states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have also recorded more than 1,000 positive cases.
Loading...
India is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. However, relaxations to certain sectors have been granted starting 20 April.