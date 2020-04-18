Total COVID-19 Cases in India Rise to 14,378, Death Toll at 480
India’s total number of coronavirus cases on Saturday, 18 April, crossed the 14,000 mark, rising to 14,378, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases is 11,906.
While the death toll rose to 480, the number of those cured/discharged stood at 1,991.
The ministry said that 991 cases and 43 deaths had been reported in the last 24 hours.
According to the ministry’s new data, the total number of cases in Delhi stands at 1,707, with 42 deaths, while Maharashtra’s total cases rose to 3,323, with 201 deaths.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 1,310 cases, while Gujarat has reported a total of 1,099 cases so far.
Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu have so far reported 1,229 and 1,323 cases respectively.
The Indian Navy on Saturday announced that at least 20 personnel from the Indian Navy tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. The first sailor who tested positive was on board INS Angre. The rest of the personnel who tested positive had come in close contact with that first sailor.
