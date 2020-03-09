COVID-19: Man Goes Missing From Karnataka Hospital, Found at Home

A person who arrived at the airport in Mangalore from Dubai and was hospitalised with suspected symptoms of coronavirus went missing but was later traced to his home, sources said.

The man, who arrived on Sunday, 8 March, was shifted to the district Wenlock hospital after being screened at the international airport. He reportedly argued with the hospital staff late in the night that he had not contracted the virus and left the hospital saying he will take treatment in a private hospital.

There is no need to panic about the disappearance of a suspected coronavirus patient from the district Wenlock hospital here, Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh had said on Monday.