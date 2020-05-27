India's coronavirus case tally on Wednesday, 27 May reached at 1,51,767, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 6,387 fresh cases were reported in 24 hours. The death toll stands at 4,337 and while active number of cases in the country is 83,004, as many as 64,425 have recovered or cured.For the third day in a row, the United States recorded less than 700 new coronavirus deaths news agency AFP reported on Wednesday citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The overall death toll in the country now stands at 98,875.Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry India on Tuesday said, India's recovery rate is improving as India recorded 60,490 recovered or cured cases as of Tuesday morning.Since the resumption of air travel on Monday, 325 departures and 283 arrivals till 5pm on 26 May have been handled by the authorities according to the Aviation MinistryAround 630 flights were also cancelled on the first day of air travel resumption, leading to chaos at airportsGlobal coronavirus case count tops 5.4 million with over 343,000 deaths, reports ANIICMR writes to states/UTs on strategy for COVID-19 testing and firming up price for RT-PCR test through private labs, reports ANI."Earlier suggested upper ceiling for Rs 4,500 may not be applicable now and all state govts/UTs to negotiate with pvt labs and fix mutually agreeable prices for testing," says ICMR. 30 people have been tested positive for COVID19, ANI quoted Harish Thapliyal, Public Relation Officer, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh as saying. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in Uttarakhand now stands at 431."3393 Indians return on 19 flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bahrain, Manila, Cebu, Vancouver, Tel Aviv, Singapore, Birmingham, New York, Moscow, Karaganda, Bishkek and Minsk on 26 May," says Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister.To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Germany extends social distancing rules until 29 June, ANI reports.The country has reported over 1.8 lakh cases so far and 8,400 deaths. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.