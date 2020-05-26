India recorded a rise of 6,535 COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country, as on Tuesday, 26 May, stands at 1,45,380 including 80,722 active cases and 60,490 cured or discharged says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 4,167 deaths have been reported so far. The United States has recorded 532 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 98,218, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday, 26 May, citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The country has recorded over 1.6 million cases so far.After a two-month halt, domestic flight operations resumed from Monday, with 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers flying on the first dayAround 630 flights were also cancelled on the first day of air travel resumption, leading to chaos at airportsMaharashtra recorded 2,436 new COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths on Monday, taking the tally in the state to 52,667 and death toll to 1,695India recorded a spike of 6,535 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,45,380 including 80,722 active cases, 60,490 cured or discharged and 4167 deaths, says Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.A day after Delhi-Ghaziabad border was sealed again due to rising coronavirus cases, heavy traffic was seen on Tuesday at the border near Ghazipur, ANI reports. The Civil Aviation Ministry, in an order dated 25 May, said it has allowed domestic air services by "non-scheduled and private (general aviation) operators (fixed wing/helicopters/micro light aircraft)."The United States has recorded 532 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 98,218, news agency AFP reported on Tuesday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The country has recorded over 1.6 million cases so far. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.