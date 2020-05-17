The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 90,927 on Sunday, 17 May, according to the Health Ministry. There are now 53,946 active cases across the country, while 2,872 people have died. As many as 35,109 patients have been cured or discharged.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is announcing the last tranches of the economic package under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. She had announced a slew of structural reforms in eight sectors in the fourth tranche on Saturday.The United States added 1,237 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours according to Johns Hopkins The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday launched an online portal to facilitate the movement of migrant labourers across the countrySix migrant workers were killed in a road accident near Madhya Pradesh’s Banda (Sagar district) on SaturdayIn another incident, 24 migrants died and many injured after a truck they were travelling in collided with another truck in UP’s AuraiyaThe Bengal govt said on Saturday that it would bear the entire cost of movement for their migrant workers by special trains from other states to West BengalAround 2500 migrant workers present at Sahranpur-Ambala demand a special train to return to Bihar.Saharanpur Distrist Admin officer says, "We're sending them by buses till Bihar border. We are also coordinating with different district authorities there for their return".A migrant worker and his wife and two other people killed after being crushed by a tanker truck in MP’s Barwani. All 4 people were returning to Indore from Maharashtra.At least 91 new COVID-19 positive cases positive reported in Odisha, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 828.At least 32 migrants labourers were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal today morning. All injured were taken to Jalpaiguri district hospital and released after preliminary treatment.At least 70 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths have been recorded in Rajasthan, taking total number of cases to 5,030 and death toll to 128. There are 1,911 active cases of coronavirus in the state.The last tranche of economic package announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to be held at 11 am today.Migrant labourers have gathered in large numbers in Gazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.“There is a large crowd here in Gazipur at the Delhi-UP border. We are asking them to take trains or buses. No person without a valid pass is allowed to enter the state. Prachanda Tyagi,” Sub-inspector Uttar Pradesh police told ANI. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.