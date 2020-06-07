Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday, 7 June, that the borders will open from Monday, a week after he announced that they would be sealed. He also said that government hospitals and some private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital.On the opening up of the capital under Unlock 1, Kejriwal said, "All restaurants, malls and places of worship will open in the national capital from tomorrow. Hotels and banquet halls will remain closed.”Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 2,46,628 on Sunday, with 9,971 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours in what is the biggest single-day spike. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll in the country stands at 6,929, while 1,19,292 patients have been cured or discharged. There are currently 1,20,406 active cases in the country.According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, there are over 6.8 million COVID-19 cases globally, with India being fifth worst-affected countryDelhi on Saturday recorded 1,320 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national capital to over 27,000, with the death toll at 761In Maharashtra, 2,739 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the tally to 82,968 and the toll to 2,969Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the borders will open from Monday, a week after he announced that they would be sealed. He also said that government hospitals and some private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from the national capital.“By the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds... Over 90 percent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from the national capital during coronavirus pandemic... Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all... If people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying during a press briefing.On the opening up of the capital under Unlock 1, Kejriwal said, "All restaurants, malls and places of worship will open in the national capital from tomorrow. Hotels and banquet halls will remain closed.”Rajasthan on Sunday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally in the state to 10,385, including 2,545 active cases, and the death toll to 234.The number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 2,46,628 on Sunday, with 9,971 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours in what is the biggest single-day spike. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll in the country stands at 6,929, while 1,19,292 patients have been cured or discharged. There are currently 1,20,406 active cases in the country. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.