India has recorded over 1.9 lakh COVID-19 cases, and the death toll has reached 5,394. On Monday, 1 June, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 70,000-mark in Maharashtra with 2,361 new cases reported.Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the borders of the state will be sealed for at least 7 days. He also asked people of Delhi for suggestions on the opening of borders.After four phases of lockdown over more than two months, Monday marked the first day of Unlock 1 wherein significant relaxations will be implemented across the country in a phased manner.Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that borders of the national capital will remain sealed for one week, and only essential service operators will be allowedThe Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said that airlines shall allot seats in a manner that the middle seats in flights are kept vacant to the extent possibleIndia has climbed to the 7th position in the list of worst-affected countries due to the pandemicThe Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines on Saturday for a phased re-opening of activities outside containment zonesThe total number of COVID-19 cases in the world, as of the morning of Tuesday, 2 June, reached 62,65,496 according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.Global death tally stood at 3,75,526.A day after CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that the borders of Delhi will remain sealed for one week, police check vehicles at Delhi-Gurugram border.Only essentials services will be allowed into the city for 7 days. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.