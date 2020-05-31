India recorded its highest spike of 8,380 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country is now at 1,82,143 including 89,995 active cases, 86984 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,164 deaths.The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday issued guidelines for a phased re-opening till 30 June of all activities outside containment zones. The government also announced it will be extending the lockdown in containment zones till the same period.As per the new guidelines, the timings for night curfew are now 9 pm to 5 am throughout the country.The guidelines mention that there will be no restriction on inter-state or intra-state movement of people or goods. However, the ministry has clarified that if a state/UT proposes to regulate the movement then it will have to give notice in advance.Religious places, malls, hotels, restaurants will be allowed to open from 8 June except in containment zonesSchools, colleges, training institutions will be opened after consultations with stakeholders in phase 2. The decision for this will be taken in JulyDecision on metro travel, cinema halls, gyms, international air travel, social/political and other large congregations will be taken based on the assessment of the situation in phase 3Odisha reports 129 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,948. Active cases stand at 889.A Delhi Police personnel posted in Crime Branch, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away yesterday, DCP Central, Sanjay Bhatia told ANI.Tamil Nadu has extended lockdown till 30 June with a few relaxations.Public transport by bus has been allowed with up to 50% capacity in state except Chennai and two other districts.Non-AC restaurants in Chennai, barring those in containment zones can open for business with 50 percent occupancy. Private firms can function with upto 50 percent workforce. Bars, malls and theatres continue to be shut.The total cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 1,82,143 with 89,995 active cases and 5,164 deaths.Death toll in Brazil due to coronavirus hits 28,834, AFP news agency reported.Jharkhand recorded its highest single-day spike with 72 cases of COVID-19, taking total number of cases to 594.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. The Prime Minister is expected to speak about the guidelines issued for the fifth phase of the lockdown.US records 960 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours as per Johns Hopkins University, AFP news agency reported. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.