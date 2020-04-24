COVID-19 Cases in India Over 23,000, Death Toll at 718: Health Min
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 23,077 on Friday, 24 April, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This number includes 17,610 active cases, 718 deaths, and 4,748 recoveries.
Meanwhile, the total number of cases across the world has crossed 2,707,356.
On Thursday, an ordinance that makes acts of violence against healthcare personnel or damage to property during an epidemic a cognisable offence came into effect.
Attack on health workers is now a non-bailable offence with a maximum punishment of seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
