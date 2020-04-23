COVID-19 Cases in India Over 21,000, Death Toll at 681: Health Min

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 21,393 on Thursday, 23 April, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This number includes 16,454 active cases, 681 deaths, and 4,258 recoveries.

Adopting "zero tolerance" for attacks on health workers fighting the COVID-19 battle, the government on Wednesday proposed making such offences non-bailable with maximum punishment of seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine. The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive cases reported by various states and UTs, in the meantime, crossed 21,000 with over 680 deaths.