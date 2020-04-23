COVID-19 Cases in India Over 21,000, Death Toll at 681: Health Min
India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 21,393 on Thursday, 23 April, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This number includes 16,454 active cases, 681 deaths, and 4,258 recoveries.
Adopting "zero tolerance" for attacks on health workers fighting the COVID-19 battle, the government on Wednesday proposed making such offences non-bailable with maximum punishment of seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine. The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive cases reported by various states and UTs, in the meantime, crossed 21,000 with over 680 deaths.
"Our government has zero tolerance against violence and harassment targeting doctors, nurses, paramedics and ASHA workers when they are doing their best to fight the pandemic," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said after a union cabinet meeting.
Catch all live updates related to COVID-19 here.
The fund will be utilized in three phases.
The Union Health Ministry also advised chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories to adopt adequate measures in ensuring the safety of health workers involved in COVID-19 services.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)