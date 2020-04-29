The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 31,332 on Wednesday, 29 April. According to the health ministry figures, this includes 22,629 active cases, 7,695 recoveries and 1,007 deaths.Meanwhile, the United States marked its one-millionth coronavirus case and reached another grim milestone as it registered 58,365 deaths on Wednesday, AFP reported.Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said that, currently, there are no approved therapies for the treatment of COVID-19, including plasma therapy.The health ministry said that the recovery rate for coronavirus in India stood at 23.3 percent, calling it a “progressive increase”12 CRPF jawans tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi on TuesdayFour deaths and 42 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Dharavi area on Tuesday, taking the tally in the area to 330 and death toll to 18The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 10.2 days, the health ministry said on TuesdayThe number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 31,332 on Wednesday, 29 April, according to the health ministry. This includes 22,629 active cases, 7,695 recoveries and 1,007 deaths.The United States marked its one-millionth coronavirus case and reached another grim milestone as it registered 58,365 deaths on Wednesday, 29 April, AFP reported.Travel of govt employees and common people from neighbouring states and districts to Faridabad is now prohibited, ANI reports. Doctors, paramedical staff, police and bank employees will be permitted on producing their identity cards, only till 12 pm today, according to the local deputy commissioner.Brazil has crossed 5,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to an official, AFP news agency reports. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)