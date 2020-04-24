India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 23,077 on Friday, 24 April, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This number includes 17,610 active cases, 718 deaths, and 4,748 recoveries.Two men accused of attacking health workers in Bengaluru test positiveMaharashtra man, beaten on suspicion of being COVID-19 patient, diesA dietician associated with LNJP Hospital mess in Delhi tested positive, resulting in 56 people being sent to quarantineDubai announces partial easing of restrictions on public movementDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to brief the media on the initial positive results of the use of plasma treatment to COVID19 patients, at 12 noon today.Four-month-old COVID-19 positive baby girl, with congenital heart disease, dies in a Kozhikode hospital in Kerala.Six more coronavirus positive cases reported in Bihar, taking the total number of cases in the state to 176, says state health ministry.A 34-year-old man was allegedly attacked on suspicion of being a COVID-19 patient and died after falling into a gutter during the assault in Kalyan town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.The incident took place on Wednesday morning, when Ganesh Gupta had stepped out of his home to purchase some essentials amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said.On noticing some policemen manning the street, the victim took an alternate route, where a few passersby assaulted him after he coughed while walking, he said. The men suspected him of being a COVID-19 patient and attacked him, causing him to fall into a gutter and die, the official said. 36 new positive cases, including 13 in Jaipur, 18 in Kota, four in Jhalawar and onein Bharatpur, reported in Rajasthan. Total number of cases in the State is now 2000, said Rajasthan Health Department, reported ANI.Two people among 121 arrested for violence against health workers in Bengaluru's Padrayanpura and lodged at Ramanagara jail have tested positive for coronavirus. The two accused have now been shifted to city's Victoria Hospital. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 23,077 on Friday, 24 April, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This number includes 17,610 active cases, 718 deaths, and 4,748 recoveries. Uttarkashi Police has filed case against 51 people including a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old for violation of home quarantine rules during lockdown. US President Donald Trump has favoured safe and phased reopening of the American economy, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over eight lakh in a matter of few months.More than 95 percent of the country's 330 million people are under stay-at-home order as a result of the social mitigation measures including social distancing being enforced till 1 May.Trump on Thursday indicated that this might be extended beyond 1 May, but forcefully advocated the need to gradually open up the economy that is safe.In the past few weeks, more than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits and the figure is soon likely to cross 40 million, as per some estimates.Sun light, heat and humidity can create conditions that are less favourable for the spread of coronavirus, a public health official of the Trump Administration has said.The results of a just concluded scientific study conducted by the Science and Technology Directorate of the US Department of Homeland Security, announced during a White House news conference on coronavirus, could be good news for India in its fight against COVID-19."Coronavirus dies at a much more rapid pace when exposed to sunlight and humidity. The virus dies the quickest in direct sunlight. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds," Bill Bryan, the Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Science and Technology told White House reporters in the presence of President Donald Trump.As many as 478 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai on Thursday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 4,232. The death toll rose to 168 with eight deaths reported on Thursday, the BMC was quoted by PTI as saying. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)