38,079 New COVID Cases in India; 1st Infection Found in Tokyo Olympic Village

India on Saturday, 17 July, reported 38,079 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,10,64,908. The death toll increased by 560 to 4,13,091.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,24,025 active cases across the country, while 3,02,27,792 patients have been discharged so far, with 43,916 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the first case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Tokyo Olympic Village, news agency AFP reported on Saturday, 17 July, citing the organisers.