38,079 New COVID Cases in India; 1st Infection Found in Tokyo Olympic Village
India on Saturday, 17 July, reported 38,079 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,10,64,908. The death toll increased by 560 to 4,13,091.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,24,025 active cases across the country, while 3,02,27,792 patients have been discharged so far, with 43,916 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the first case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Tokyo Olympic Village, news agency AFP reported on Saturday, 17 July, citing the organisers.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 7,761 new coronavirus cases, 13,452 recoveries and 167 deaths
Delhi reported 66 new infections, with a positivity rate of 0.09 percent, and one death on Friday
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown in the state till 31 July, with some more relaxations granted
PM Narendra Modi virtually met with the CMs of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra on Friday to discuss the COVID situation
19.98 Lakh Samples Tested for COVID-19 on Friday: ICMR
As many as 44,20,21,954 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 16 July, of which 19,98,715 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
1st Case of COVID-19 Found in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
The first case of COVID-19 has been detected in the Tokyo Olympic Village, news agency AFP reported on Saturday, 17 July, citing the organisers.
The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to start on 23 July and conclude on 8 August.
