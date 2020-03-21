J&K Alerted as 4 Kashmiri Scholars Quarantined at AMU Disappear

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have been alerted against the entry of four Kashmiri PhD scholars of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) who had been put in quarantine but have disappeared from the facility under mysterious circumstances.

Officials said the airports in Srinagar and Jammu, besides the Jammu railway station, have been alerted to check the identities of all incoming passengers, They’ve been asked to quarantine all the four scholars, who had visited United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Taiwan, should they arrive at either of these airports or stations.

The J&K Police, the Central Industrial Security Force and the Railway Police, and also a screening facility near Qazigund on the Srinagar-Jammu highway, have been asked to immediately detain the four scholars for necessary quarantine.