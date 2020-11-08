45,674 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 85 L; 1.26 L Deaths

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 5.12 lakh now.

Globally, over 49.8 million cases have been recorded so far, with the death toll at more than 12,50,000.

The US is the worst-affected country both in terms of the number of cases and the fatalities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll.