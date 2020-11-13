44,879 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to 87.28 Lakh

India on Friday, 13 November, reported 44,879 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 87,28,795. The death toll increased by 547 to 1,28,668.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,84,547 active cases across the country, while 81,15,580 patients have been discharged.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.84 lakh now.