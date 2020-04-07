COVID: With Spike of 508 Cases in 24 Hours, India’s Total at 4,789
With a spike of 508 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, India’s oficial figure stood at 4,789 on Tuesday, 7 April, with the death toll rising to 124, according to the health ministry data.
Out of theses, 4,312 are active cases and 353 are cured/discharged/migrated patients.
Maharashtra has the highest number of cases at 868, followed by Tamil Nadu at 621. Maharashtra also recorded the highest number of deaths at 48.
