Gujarat, Odisha & Himachal Book Those Breaking Quarantine Rules

Criminal cases have been registered against four persons in Odisha, including a Bhubaneswar-based couple, for violating quarantine guidelines laid down by the government in view of the coronavirus outbreak, police said, as per a PTI report.

In the second incident, a 30-year-old man who recently returned from Uzbekistan was booked by the Danupali Police in Sambalpur on Sunday for violating COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sambalpur, Tapan Mohanty.

On getting information that the man registered for home quarantine was not doing so, the police carried out the necessary verification and found that he was violating COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, he said.

The man was booked under section 188 (disobedience of government order) and section 271 (disobedience of quarantine rule) of the IPC, police said.