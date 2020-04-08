COVID-19: With 93 News Cases in a Day, Delhi’s Total at 669
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday, 8 April, mounted to 669, with 93 fresh cases reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.
The total cases include 426 people who took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area in March, they said.
Around, 2,500 people from Markaz have been kept in quarantine facilities, a senior official said.
By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 576, including nine deaths. The total cases on Tuesday included 333 people who took part in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin.
We'll get through this!
