COVID-19: With 93 News Cases in a Day, Delhi’s Total at 669
A medic in protective suit instructs people coming to a hospital for check-up during the nationwide lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic, New Delhi, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A medic in protective suit instructs people coming to a hospital for check-up during the nationwide lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic, New Delhi, Wednesday, April 8, 2020.(Photo: PTI)

COVID-19: With 93 News Cases in a Day, Delhi’s Total at 669

PTI
India

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday, 8 April, mounted to 669, with 93 fresh cases reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.

The total cases include 426 people who took part in Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area in March, they said.

According to the health bulletin released by the Delhi Health Department, 93 people from Markaz who had been kept at quarantine facilities have tested positive.

Around, 2,500 people from Markaz have been kept in quarantine facilities, a senior official said.

By Tuesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 576, including nine deaths. The total cases on Tuesday included 333 people who took part in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin.

Also Read : Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, Tablighi Leader on the Run, Traced: Report

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our India section for more stories.

Loading...