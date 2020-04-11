Council of Ministers to Resume Work From Offices on Monday: Report

They said the government is focusing on hotspots of COVID-19 to contain the spread of the disease and on efforts to kick-start the economy once the lockdown is lifted. Government has identified 142 hotspots, with special focus to be given to these areas.

Apart from this, in the meeting held with chief ministers the PM asked states to ensure an adequate supply of PPE kits.

India currently has 220 testing labs to screen for COVID-19, and will increase the number to 300 by April end. The PM also said that states can set up private testing labs with the ICMR’s approval.