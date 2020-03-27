COVID-19: Health Ministry Says Above 700 Cases in India, 17 Dead
The total number of positive cases in India has risen to 724, the Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Friday, 27 March. Meanwhile, 17 people have died due to the disease, the ministry added.
While there are total 640 active cases, the number of discharged cases stands at 66, according to the ministry.
Out of the total, 47 are foreign nationals and one is a migrated patient.
There are 35 cases in Delhi and Telangana each, while there are 55 cases in Karnataka and 42 in Gujarat.
Second man tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, which has not been included in the ministry’s official numbers.
There are 39 cases in Rajasthan with zero deaths, according to the ministry. However, a 73-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in a coma due to kidney failure in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, died on Thursday. And another 60-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, has died due to comorbid conditions, an official said on Friday.
In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “In his remarks at the G20 Virtual Summit, PM Modi noted the alarming social and economic cost of the pandemic. He added that 90 percent of COVID-19 cases and 88 percent of deaths were in G20 countries, even as they share 80 percent of world GDP and 60 percent of world population."
The talks came as the global death toll from COVID-19 soared over 21,000 and over 3 billion people are locked down in their homes.
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced a nationwide lockdown starting midnight of 24 March for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, fair price shops and those dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, fish, animal fodder will remain open, a Home Ministry order said.
Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
