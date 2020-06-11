According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 10 June, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,86,579, including 1,37,448 active cases, 1,41,029 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,102 deaths.Maharashtra on Wednesday, reported 3,254 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s overall count to 94,041. The number of fatalities rose to 3,438 with 149 new deaths. This was the biggest single-day increase in cases for the state.Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal discussed the coronavirus situation in the national capital with Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, with the latter assuring "all cooperation".The number of recoveries surpassed the number of active cases for the first time in the country on WednesdayIn the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Rajasthan on Wednesday decided to regulate the movement at its bordersAccording to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, there are over 7.2 million COVID-19 cases globally, with India being the fifth worst-affected country Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, “52,13,140 samples tested till 11 June, 9 AM. 1,51,808 samples tested in last 24 hours,” reports ANI.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has reported the highest single-day spike of 9,996 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 2,86,579, including 1,37,448 active cases, 1,41,029 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,102 deaths.Maharashtra on Wednesday, 10 June, reported 3,254 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s overall count to 94,041. The number of fatalities rose to 3,438 with 149 new deaths. This was the biggest single-day increase in cases for the state.“Mexico COVID-19 death toll passes 15,000,” the Mexico government stated, reported news agency AFP. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.