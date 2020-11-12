47,905 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 86.8 L; 1.28 L Deaths

India on Thursday, 12 November, reported 47,905 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 86,83,916. The death toll increased by 550 to 1,28,121.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,89,294 active cases across the country, while 80,66,501 patients have been discharged.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.89 lakh now.