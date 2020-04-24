The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 23,452 on Friday, 24 April, with the death toll standing at 723.In what is the biggest single-day jump so far, a total 1,752 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Thirty-seven deaths have also been reported in the same time-frame.According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 17,915 active cases in the country, while 723 people have died. As many as 4,813 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.The total confirmed cases include 77 foreign nationals.Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases so far at 6,430, followed by Gujarat at 2,624 and Delhi at 2,376.India is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. However, certain relaxations were granted in areas least affected by the virus from 20 April to soften the blow to the economy. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)