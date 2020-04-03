COVID-19: Cases Rise to 2,301 in India, 56 Dead: Health Ministry

Pitching for efforts on a war footing to identify and isolate COVID-19 hotspots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hinted at a “staggered” exit from the ongoing lockdown after the 21-day period ends on 14 April while the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the deadly virus infection crossed 2,300 with at least 73 deaths.

With a huge congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital's Nizamuddin area earlier this month emerging as the biggest hotspot of the coronovirus outbreak, authorities said nearly 9,000 people – members of the Jamaat and their primary contacts – have been identified and quarantined across the country. This includes, 1,306 foreigners who are associated with the Jamaat.

A majority of the new cases are linked to the congregation, officials said.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with chief ministers through a video conference and told them to focus on COVID-19 containment measures – testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine – and said it was imperative to work on a war footing, identify hotspots, encircle them and ensure that the infection does not spread out.