COVID-19: Cases Rise to 2,301 in India, 56 Dead: Health Ministry
The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 2,301 in India on Thursday, 2 April, according to the figures released by the health ministry, with the death toll rising to 56.
While there are 2,088 active coronavirus cases, 156 people have been cured/discharged and one is a migrated patient.
Pitching for efforts on a war footing to identify and isolate COVID-19 hotspots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hinted at a “staggered” exit from the ongoing lockdown after the 21-day period ends on 14 April while the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the deadly virus infection crossed 2,300 with at least 73 deaths.
With a huge congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital's Nizamuddin area earlier this month emerging as the biggest hotspot of the coronovirus outbreak, authorities said nearly 9,000 people – members of the Jamaat and their primary contacts – have been identified and quarantined across the country. This includes, 1,306 foreigners who are associated with the Jamaat.
A majority of the new cases are linked to the congregation, officials said.
Prime Minister Modi interacted with chief ministers through a video conference and told them to focus on COVID-19 containment measures – testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine – and said it was imperative to work on a war footing, identify hotspots, encircle them and ensure that the infection does not spread out.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)