COVID-19: Cases Rise to 1,965 in India, 50 Dead: Health Ministry
The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 1,965 in India on Thursday, 2 April, according to the figures released by the health ministry, with the death toll rising to 50.
While there are 1,764 active coronavirus cases, 150 people have been cured/discharged and one is a migrated patient.
More than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the congregation have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
The list includes foreigners as well, while some of those identified by the state authorities are yet to return from Delhi to their respective native places.
The ministry officials said cases have increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in mid-March, and therefore technically it does not show a national trend. They urged people to follow guidelines during lockdown period and avoid congregations, including religious gatherings.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases.
Amid heightened efforts to contain the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a video conference with all chief ministers on Thursday during which issues such as ways to contain the spread of COVID-19, movement of migrants and contact tracing of Tablighi Jamat participants are likely to come up for discussion, sources said.
The availability of essential items will also be discussed during the conference in the wake of the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which entered the eighth day on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the armed forces have made available over 9,000 hospital beds and more than 8,500 doctors and support staff across the country to deal with the rising cases of coronavirus infection, while Railways has also converted some of its coaches into isolation wards.
