COVID-19: Cases Rise to 1,965 in India, 50 Dead: Health Ministry

More than 5,000 of those identified to have attended the congregation have been quarantined, including in hospitals across states, while efforts are on to trace another 2,000 including in Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The list includes foreigners as well, while some of those identified by the state authorities are yet to return from Delhi to their respective native places.

The ministry officials said cases have increased largely due to Tablighi Jamaat congregation, which took place in mid-March, and therefore technically it does not show a national trend. They urged people to follow guidelines during lockdown period and avoid congregations, including religious gatherings.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi were among the places to report a large number of new cases.