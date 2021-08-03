30,549 New COVID Cases, 422 Deaths in India; Active Cases Over 4.04L

India on Tuesday, 3 August, reported 30,549 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,17,26,507. The death toll increased by 422 to 4,25,195.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,04,958 active cases across the country, while 3,08,96,354 patients have been discharged so far, with 38,887 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.