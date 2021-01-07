20,346 New COVID-19 Cases in India; Discharged Tally over 1 Crore

The death toll increased by 222 to 1,50,336.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
As many as 19,587 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
i

India on Thursday, 7 January, reported 20,346 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,03,95,278. The death toll increased by 222 to 1,50,336.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,28,083 active cases in the country, while 1,00,16,859 patients have been discharged till now. As many as 19,587 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with the active case count having increased by 537.

20,346 New COVID-19 Cases in India; Discharged Tally over 1 Crore
(Graphic: The Quint)

A total of 17,84,00,995 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6 January, of which 9,37,590 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to less than 2.5 lakh now.

Also Read
India To Conduct Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run on Friday
India To Conduct Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run on Friday

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!