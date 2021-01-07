20,346 New COVID-19 Cases in India; Discharged Tally over 1 Crore
The death toll increased by 222 to 1,50,336.
India on Thursday, 7 January, reported 20,346 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,03,95,278. The death toll increased by 222 to 1,50,336.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,28,083 active cases in the country, while 1,00,16,859 patients have been discharged till now. As many as 19,587 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with the active case count having increased by 537.
A total of 17,84,00,995 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 6 January, of which 9,37,590 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research said.
The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to less than 2.5 lakh now.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.