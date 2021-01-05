India’s Tally Over 1.03 Crore With 16,374 New COVID-19 Cases

India, on Tuesday, 5 January, reported 16,374 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,03,56,844. The death toll increased by 201 to 1,49,850.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,31,036 active cases, while 99,75,958 patients have been discharged. A total of 29,091 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.