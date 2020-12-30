India’s COVID-19 Tally Over 1.02 Crore With 20,549 New Cases

Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital in New Delhi. Image used for representational purposes.
i

India on Wednesday, 30 December, reported 20,549 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,02,44,852. The death toll increased by 286 to 1,48,439.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 2,62,272 active cases across the country, while 98,34,141 patients have been discharged. A total of 26,572 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

(Graphic: The Quint)

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to below three lakh now.

Published: 

