Nearly 47k New COVID Cases, Biggest One-Day Rise in Over 4 Months

India on Monday, 22 March, reported 46,951 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,16,46,081. The death toll increased by 212 to 1,59,967.

This is the highest one-day rise in cases since early November.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,34,646 active cases across the country, while 1,11,51,468 patients have been discharged, with 21,180 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 23,44,45,774 samples have been tested for coronavirus up till 21 March, of which 8,80,655 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.