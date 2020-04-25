The number of coronavirus cases in India neared the 25,000-mark, with the tally rising to 24,942 on Saturday, 25 April.According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 18,953 active cases across the country, while 779 people have died. As many as 5,209 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 1,490 new cases and 56 deaths have been recorded.The total confirmed cases include 111 foreign nationals.Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases so far at 6,817, followed by Gujarat at 2,815 and Delhi at 2,514.According to the ministry website, 49 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing.India is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to combat the spread of the virus. However, certain relaxations have been allowed since 20 April in the areas least affected by the virus to soften the blow on the economy.COVID-19: No Public Gatherings Allowed in UP Till 30 June We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)