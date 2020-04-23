COVID-19: Case Tally Rises to 21,700 in India; Death Toll at 686
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 21,700 on Thursday, 23 April, with the death toll standing at 686.
According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 16,689 active cases across the country, while 686 people have died. As many as 4,324 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.
The total confirmed cases include 77 foreign nationals.
In the last 24 hours, 1,229 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths have been reported.
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases so far at 5,652, followed by Gujarat at 2,407 and Delhi at 2,248.
India is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the virus. However, limited relaxations were allowed from 20 April in the areas least affected by the virus to soften the blow of the lockdown on the economy.
